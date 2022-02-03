Rotork’s (ROR) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.70) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.51) to GBX 420 ($5.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 395 ($5.31) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.45).

ROR stock opened at GBX 342.60 ($4.61) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 319.80 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

