Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $7,809,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

