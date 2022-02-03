Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.72

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.72 and traded as high as C$6.00. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.90, with a volume of 279,752 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$615.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$243.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at C$369,080.24.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.