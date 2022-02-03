Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

ROK stock opened at $294.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,422 shares of company stock worth $8,049,797. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

