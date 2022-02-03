Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.
Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $11.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.
ROK stock opened at $294.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total value of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,422 shares of company stock worth $8,049,797. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
