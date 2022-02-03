Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,851,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after buying an additional 198,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 75,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 56.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY opened at $14.55 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

