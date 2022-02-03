Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,223 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

