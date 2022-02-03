Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.51 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after acquiring an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 357,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,032,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $133.23 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.80.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

