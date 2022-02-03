Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 163.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,189 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 49.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

