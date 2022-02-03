Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 10,809 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 140.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

