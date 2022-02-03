Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $51.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.49.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $14.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,928,459.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $3,060,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.