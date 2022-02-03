RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

