RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. RIV Capital has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.
RIV Capital Company Profile
