Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($28.09) to €27.00 ($30.34) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($21.91) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RXEEY stock remained flat at $$22.59 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. Rexel has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

