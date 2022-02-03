Revlon (NYSE:REV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Get Revlon alerts:

REV stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.75. Revlon has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Revlon by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.