Reviewing HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HEXO alerts:

15.5% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HEXO and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -157.70% -13.65% -9.15% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $97.00 million 2.52 -$90.13 million ($1.03) -0.65 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.39 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HEXO and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 3 2 2 0 1.86 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus target price of $5.61, indicating a potential upside of 737.81%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Volatility & Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.13, meaning that its stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HEXO beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.