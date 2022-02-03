Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Upgraded to Buy by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS REVXF opened at $75.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Revenio Group Oyj has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $75.50.
Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile
