Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Upgraded to Buy by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS REVXF opened at $75.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Revenio Group Oyj has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $75.50.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.