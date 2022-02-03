Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.