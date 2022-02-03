Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 341,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,803. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. The company has a market cap of $855.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $782,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Replimune Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Replimune Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

