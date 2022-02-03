Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $48.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3,394.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. 6,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,880. The company has a market cap of $640.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

