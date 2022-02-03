ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:RNUGF remained flat at $$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. ReNeuron Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

