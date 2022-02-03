Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 19.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

