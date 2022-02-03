RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.90 EPS.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $157.66 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $8,104,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

