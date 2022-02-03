Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 655,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of T-Mobile US as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

