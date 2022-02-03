Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 251,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of ON Semiconductor worth $109,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock worth $814,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

ON opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

