Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $93.13 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.63% of NortonLifeLock worth $93,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $204,580,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 201.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,279,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.07 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

