Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $85.74 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Best Buy worth $85,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

BBY opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

