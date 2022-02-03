Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $102,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $292.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

