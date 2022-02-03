Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.09% of NV5 Global worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 152.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NVEE stock opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

