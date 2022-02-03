Renaissance Group LLC Sells 582 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

CARG stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,340 shares of company stock worth $16,495,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

