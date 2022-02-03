Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,958 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.06% of Mimecast worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

