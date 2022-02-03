Renaissance Group LLC Has $868,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,585 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 155,003.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 40,301 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.