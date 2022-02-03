Renaissance Group LLC Buys 2,491 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

