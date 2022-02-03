Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLMD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.51.

NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,824. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $440.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

