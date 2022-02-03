Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RLAY. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

