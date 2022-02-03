Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of RGS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,515. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95. Regis has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Regis by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regis by 165.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regis by 150.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regis by 297.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 240,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

