Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $46.00. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 3,572 shares.

The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

