RED (RED) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,888.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. RED has a market cap of $540,700.30 and $14,888.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00292402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

