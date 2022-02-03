Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

RBGLY stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.39) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.18) to GBX 7,800 ($104.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,580.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

