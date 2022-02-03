Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.48.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$489.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.07.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

