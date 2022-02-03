RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. RE/MAX reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $558.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.