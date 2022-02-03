Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOZ. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. NBF decreased their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.51.

Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,799. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$694.82 million and a PE ratio of -76.11.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

