Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HWX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.35.

HWX opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.94 and a 12-month high of C$7.35.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

