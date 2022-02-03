Raymond James Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $104.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Monday, FinViz reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.