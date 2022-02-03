Raymond James Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $185.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

SMG stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

