Raymond James Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $185.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.
SMG stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Scotts Miracle-Gro
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.