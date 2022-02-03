Ravencoin Classic Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $831,988.10 and approximately $34,231.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.22 or 0.07305091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00294134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.29 or 0.00752587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00071279 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00393440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243222 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,235,885 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

