Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 4%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RANI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

