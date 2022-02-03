Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $135.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.54.

NYSE:RL opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

