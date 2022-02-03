Qubitica (QBIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00350894 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007048 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.68 or 0.01223868 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003605 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars.

