Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a PE ratio of -14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 994,583 shares of company stock worth $31,400,284 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares during the period. VGI Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after buying an additional 339,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,313,000 after buying an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

