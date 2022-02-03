QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $222.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

QCOM stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.47. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

