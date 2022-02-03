QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price upped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.11. 356,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after buying an additional 373,652 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

